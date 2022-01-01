Meatloaf sandwiches in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve meatloaf sandwiches
More about South End Buttery
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Buttery Meatloaf Sandwich
|$14.00
gruyère, bacon, roasted tomato, arugula, pressed on ciabatta
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.