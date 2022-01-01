Mediterranean salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|mediterranean salad (no tuna)
|$12.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (veg, w/o nuts)
|mediterranean everything tuna salad
|$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Mediterranean Farro Salad
|$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Mediterranean Farro Salad
|$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Mediterranean Salad
|$7.75
cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
|Chicken Mediterranean Salad
|$9.50
chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|mediterranean everything tuna salad
|$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Mediterranean Farro Salad
|$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Chopped Mediterranean Salad w/chicken
|$11.75
chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
|Chopped Mediterranean Salad
|$9.50
cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
|Mediterranean Salad w/chicken
|$11.75
chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Mediterranean Farro Salad
|$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
84 Peterborough St, Boston
|Mediterranean Salad
|$9.99
falafel, hummus, little leaf mixed greens, tomato, onion, fresh peppers, drizzled with tzatziki and served with a side of oil+vinegar.
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Mediterranean Farro Salad
|$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Flour Bakery Beacon Hill
SANDWICHES
Flour Bakery Beacon Hill
209 Cambridge St, Boston
|mediterranean everything tuna salad
|$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Mediterranean Salad (GF)
|$14.00
Lettuce Mix ,Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Cucumber, Radish, Sumac with Lemon Mint Dressing
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Mediterranean Farro Salad
|$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|mediterranean salad (no tuna)
|$12.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (veg, w/o nuts)
|mediterranean everything tuna salad
|$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Mediterranean Farro Salad
|$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Mediterranean Farro Salad
|$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Mediterranean Farro Salad
|$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Flour Bakery Dalton St
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|mediterranean everything tuna salad
|$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery South End
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|mediterranean everything tuna salad
|$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
More about Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Mediterranean Farro Salad
|$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
