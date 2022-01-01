Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
mediterranean salad (no tuna)$12.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (veg, w/o nuts)
mediterranean everything tuna salad$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Tatte Bakery | Berklee image

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Farro Salad$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4 image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Farro Salad$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$7.75
cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
Chicken Mediterranean Salad$9.50
chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
mediterranean everything tuna salad$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Farro Salad$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Mediterranean Salad w/chicken$11.75
chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
Chopped Mediterranean Salad$9.50
cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
Mediterranean Salad w/chicken$11.75
chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Tatte Bakery | Fenway image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Farro Salad$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

84 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salad$9.99
falafel, hummus, little leaf mixed greens, tomato, onion, fresh peppers, drizzled with tzatziki and served with a side of oil+vinegar.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Tatte Bakery | Emerson image

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Farro Salad$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Flour Bakery Beacon Hill

209 Cambridge St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
mediterranean everything tuna salad$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Beacon Hill
Mediterranean Salad (GF) image

 

Cafe Landwer - Boylston

653 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad (GF)$14.00
Lettuce Mix ,Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Cucumber, Radish, Sumac with Lemon Mint Dressing
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Farro Salad$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
mediterranean salad (no tuna)$12.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (veg, w/o nuts)
mediterranean everything tuna salad$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
Tatte Bakery | South Boston image

 

Tatte Bakery | South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Farro Salad$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Tatte Bakery | South End image

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Farro Salad$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Farro Salad$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Dalton St

30 Dalton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
mediterranean everything tuna salad$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Dalton St
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
mediterranean everything tuna salad$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery South End
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Farro Salad$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
Mediterranean Salad (GF) image

 

Cafe Landwer

900 Beacon Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1183 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Salad (GF)$14.00
Lettuce Mix ,Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Cucumber, Radish, Sumac with Lemon Mint Dressing
More about Cafe Landwer

