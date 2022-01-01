Milkshakes in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve milkshakes
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Cappuccino Milkshake
|$6.50
Chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup,
espresso, and chocolate milk
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Vanilla Milkshake
|$7.00
|Belgian Chocolate Milkshake
|$8.00
|Oreo Milkshake
|$8.00
