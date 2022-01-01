Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$8.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barking Crab Mixed Green Salad*$10.00
Local greens, tomatoes, cucumber, radish & house viniagrette
More about The Barking Crab
Woods Hill Pier 4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Woods Hill Pier 4

300 Pier 4 Boulevard, Boston

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Salad of Mixed Greens$15.00
poached pears, spiced walnuts, cricket creek feta, tarragon-ginger vinaigrette
{GF, VEG}
More about Woods Hill Pier 4
The Corner Tavern image

 

The Corner Tavern

421 Marlborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$9.50
More about The Corner Tavern
Savin Bar + Kitchen image

 

Savin Bar + Kitchen

112 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Mixed Greens Salad$6.00
More about Savin Bar + Kitchen
Ashmont Grill image

 

Ashmont Grill

555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Greens Salad$9.00
carrots, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, evoo, white balsamic vinagrette
More about Ashmont Grill

