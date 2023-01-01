Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mochi ice cream in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve mochi ice cream

Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mochi Ice Cream - Vanilla$7.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Consumer pic

 

Thai Oishi - 203 Adams St

203 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mochi Ice Cream$6.95
More about Thai Oishi - 203 Adams St
Genki Ya of Boston image

 

Genki Ya of Boston - 232 Tremont Street Boston, MA 02116

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mochi Ice Cream$2.00
More about Genki Ya of Boston - 232 Tremont Street Boston, MA 02116

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Shumai

Spaghetti

Sticky Rice

Chicken Soup

Yogurt Parfaits

Kimchi

Chilaquiles

Beef Teriyaki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4 (34 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (209 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (648 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston