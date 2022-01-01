Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston image

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
Seasoned breaded smoked mozzarella with house marinara
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Renegade's Pub- image

HAMBURGERS

Renegade's Pub-

1004 Bennington St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
More about Renegade's Pub-
Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
More about Crave Chinatown
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$6.50
More about McKenna's Cafe
Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe image

 

Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe

1031 Commonwealth Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$4.95
More about Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Tony & Elaine's - North End

111 North Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$14.99
w/marinara
More about Tony & Elaine's - North End
LoLa Burger Boston image

 

LoLa Burger Boston

11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
6 pcs - Battered Cheese Strings Served with Marinara Sauce
More about LoLa Burger Boston
Consumer pic

 

Side Chick

692 Columbia Road, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
More about Side Chick
Consumer pic

 

Orfano

1391 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Mozzarella Stick$14.00
Marinara, Burnt Parm
More about Orfano
Boston Burger Company image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boston Burger Company

1100 Boylston st, boston

Avg 4.4 (6189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
with marinara sauce
More about Boston Burger Company
Halftime Pizza - Boston image

 

Halftime Pizza - Boston

115 causeway street, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Mozzarella Sticks (6)$8.95
w/ Marinara Sauce
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston
Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering image

 

Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering

567 Bennington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella sticks$2.75
More about Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering
Mozzarella Sticks! image

 

Union Park Pizza

1405 Washington ST, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks!
A classic pizza shop snack! Served with a chilled cup of our homemade sauce for dunking.
More about Union Park Pizza
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Web Mozzarella Sticks image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Web Mozzarella Sticks$7.95
Breaded sticks of mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce on the side.
More about South Street Diner
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks (10)$8.99
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$6.99
More about D'Bennys Subs & More

