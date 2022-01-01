Mozzarella sticks in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$11.00
Seasoned breaded smoked mozzarella with house marinara
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Wonton Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.50
Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe
1031 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$4.95
Tony & Elaine's - North End
111 North Washington Street, Boston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$14.99
w/marinara
LoLa Burger Boston
11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$12.00
6 pcs - Battered Cheese Strings Served with Marinara Sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boston Burger Company
1100 Boylston st, boston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$10.00
with marinara sauce
Halftime Pizza - Boston
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|Fried Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$8.95
w/ Marinara Sauce
Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering
567 Bennington St, Boston
|Mozzarella sticks
|$2.75
Union Park Pizza
1405 Washington ST, Boston
|Mozzarella Sticks!
A classic pizza shop snack! Served with a chilled cup of our homemade sauce for dunking.
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.95
Breaded sticks of mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce on the side.
