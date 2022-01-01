Muffins in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve muffins
Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
1096 Boylston Street, Boston
|Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
|$3.75
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.75
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|gluten free lemon poppyseed muffin with blueberry glaze
|$4.50
a zesty lemon poppyseed batter topped with sweet blueberry glaze.
|brown sugar raspberry muffin
|$4.25
brown sugar muffin base studded with tart raspberries topped with cinnamon crunchy rolled oats (veg, w/o nuts)
|blueberry muffin
|$4.25
jam packed with Maine blueberries and make with One Mighty Mill flour from Lynn MA
Solid Ground Cafe
742 Huntington Ave, Boston
|blueberry muffin
|$2.75
|lemon poppy seed muffin
|$2.75
Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
44 Gainsborough Street, Boston
|Banana Muffin (vegan)
|$4.00
|Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
|$3.75
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.75
Pavement Coffeehouse | BU
736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston
|Banana Muffin (vegan)
|$4.00
|Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
|$3.75
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.75
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Blueberry Hazelnut Muffin
|$3.75
Rich cake batter filled with juicy blueberries and topped with crunchy hazelnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
|Banana Muffin
|$3.75
Tender and lightly spiced walnut banana bread.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Today's Muffin
|$3.95
Carrot Muffin
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Blueberry Hazelnut Muffin
|$3.75
Rich cake batter filled with juicy blueberries and topped with crunchy hazelnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
|Banana Muffin
|$3.75
Tender and lightly spiced walnut banana bread.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Wolferman's English Muffins
|$3.25
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Mini Muffin
|$1.00
|Muffin
|$3.00
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Muffin (Blueberry)
|$2.00
Mike & Patty's Boston
12 Church Street, Boston
|Homemade English Muffins - 4 pack
|$6.00
4 pack of Homemade English Muffins
Ingredients - White flour, water, eggs, sugar, salt, yeast, cornmeal and canola oil.
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|blueberry muffin
|$4.25
jam packed with Maine blueberries and make with One Mighty Mill flour from Lynn MA
|good morning muffin
|$4.25
muffin full of pecans, zucchini, carrots, birdseed, oats, coconut, raisins + granny smith apples. (veg, **contains nuts**)
|gluten free lemon poppyseed muffin with blueberry glaze
|$4.50
a zesty lemon poppyseed batter topped with sweet blueberry glaze.
American Provisions - South Boston
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.50
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.49
|Banana Nut Muffin
|$2.49
|English Muffin
|$2.49
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Blueberry Hazelnut Muffin
|$3.75
Rich cake batter filled with juicy blueberries and topped with crunchy hazelnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
|Banana Muffin
|$3.75
Tender and lightly spiced walnut banana bread.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
George Howell Coffee
505 Washington Street, Boston
|Berry Muffin
|$3.95
|Muffin of the Day
|$3.95
Mixed Berry - M/W/Th/Sat
Banana Walnut- Th/F/Sun
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Muffins
|$4.25
PS Gourmet Coffee
106 Dorchester Street, South Boston
|Muffins
|$3.35
|English Muffin
|$2.40
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Blueberry Hazelnut Muffin
|$3.75
Rich cake batter filled with juicy blueberries and topped with crunchy hazelnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
|Banana Muffin
|$3.75
Tender and lightly spiced walnut banana bread.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Revival Cafe
103 Newbury St., Boston
|Revival Muffin
|$1.95
our housemade version of an english muffin - super buttery with a soft interior and crispy, golden exterior. great for the kids!
|Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vg)
|$3.00
if you know, you know. ask any revival staff and they will tell you this is their favorite breakfast pastry - moist and flavorful, the perfect amount of sweet, and vegan to boot!
|Lemon Olive Oil Muffin
|$3.50
a little savory, a little sweet - this moist lemon muffin with pearl sugar is the perfect morning treat!
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Bisousweet Blueberry Doughnut Muffins
|$8.99
|Muffins
|$4.00
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
84 Peterborough St, Boston
|Ham, Egg & Cheese English Muffin
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin
|Turkey, Egg & Cheese English Muffin
PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester
514 Gallivan Blvd, Boston
|Muffins
|$3.35
|English Muffin
|$2.40
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Blueberry Hazelnut Muffin
|$3.75
Rich cake batter filled with juicy blueberries and topped with crunchy hazelnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
|Banana Muffin
|$3.75
Tender and lightly spiced walnut banana bread.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Ripple Cafe
1906 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Muffins
Choice of double chocolate, blueberry, corn, or coffee cake muffin.
- 2
