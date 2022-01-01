Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee

1096 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$3.75
Blueberry Muffin$3.75
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
gluten free lemon poppyseed muffin with blueberry glaze$4.50
a zesty lemon poppyseed batter topped with sweet blueberry glaze.
brown sugar raspberry muffin$4.25
brown sugar muffin base studded with tart raspberries topped with cinnamon crunchy rolled oats (veg, w/o nuts)
blueberry muffin$4.25
jam packed with Maine blueberries and make with One Mighty Mill flour from Lynn MA
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Consumer pic

 

Solid Ground Cafe

742 Huntington Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
blueberry muffin$2.75
lemon poppy seed muffin$2.75
More about Solid Ground Cafe
Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$2.80
Assorted Muffins$36.00
More about Dudley Cafe
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony

44 Gainsborough Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Muffin (vegan)$4.00
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$3.75
Blueberry Muffin$3.75
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | BU

736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Muffin (vegan)$4.00
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$3.75
Blueberry Muffin$3.75
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | BU
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Hazelnut Muffin$3.75
Rich cake batter filled with juicy blueberries and topped with crunchy hazelnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Banana Muffin$3.75
Tender and lightly spiced walnut banana bread.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Today's Muffin$3.95
Carrot Muffin
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Hazelnut Muffin$3.75
Rich cake batter filled with juicy blueberries and topped with crunchy hazelnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Banana Muffin$3.75
Tender and lightly spiced walnut banana bread.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
English Muffin$1.75
More about McKenna's Cafe
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Wolferman's English Muffins$3.25
More about Max's Deli Café
Sorelle–Seaport image

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffins$3.75
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

 

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

123 Appleton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Muffin$1.00
Muffin$3.00
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Blunch image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin (Blueberry)$2.00
More about Blunch
Item pic

 

Mike & Patty's Boston

12 Church Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade English Muffins - 4 pack$6.00
4 pack of Homemade English Muffins
Ingredients - White flour, water, eggs, sugar, salt, yeast, cornmeal and canola oil.
More about Mike & Patty's Boston
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
blueberry muffin$4.25
jam packed with Maine blueberries and make with One Mighty Mill flour from Lynn MA
good morning muffin$4.25
muffin full of pecans, zucchini, carrots, birdseed, oats, coconut, raisins + granny smith apples. (veg, **contains nuts**)
gluten free lemon poppyseed muffin with blueberry glaze$4.50
a zesty lemon poppyseed batter topped with sweet blueberry glaze.
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Item pic

 

American Provisions - South Boston

613 East Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Muffin$2.50
More about American Provisions - South Boston
Americano Espresso Bar image

SANDWICHES

Americano Espresso Bar

155 Meridian St, East Boston

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Muffin$2.49
Banana Nut Muffin$2.49
English Muffin$2.49
More about Americano Espresso Bar
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Hazelnut Muffin$3.75
Rich cake batter filled with juicy blueberries and topped with crunchy hazelnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Banana Muffin$3.75
Tender and lightly spiced walnut banana bread.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
Item pic

 

George Howell Coffee

505 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (963 reviews)
Takeout
Berry Muffin$3.95
Muffin of the Day$3.95
Mixed Berry - M/W/Th/Sat
Banana Walnut- Th/F/Sun
More about George Howell Coffee
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Muffins$4.25
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

PS Gourmet Coffee

106 Dorchester Street, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffins$3.35
English Muffin$2.40
More about PS Gourmet Coffee
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Hazelnut Muffin$3.75
Rich cake batter filled with juicy blueberries and topped with crunchy hazelnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Banana Muffin$3.75
Tender and lightly spiced walnut banana bread.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

103 Newbury St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Revival Muffin$1.95
our housemade version of an english muffin - super buttery with a soft interior and crispy, golden exterior. great for the kids!
Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vg)$3.00
if you know, you know. ask any revival staff and they will tell you this is their favorite breakfast pastry - moist and flavorful, the perfect amount of sweet, and vegan to boot!
Lemon Olive Oil Muffin$3.50
a little savory, a little sweet - this moist lemon muffin with pearl sugar is the perfect morning treat!
More about Revival Cafe
Banner pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bisousweet Blueberry Doughnut Muffins$8.99
Muffins$4.00
More about American Provisions Dorchester
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

84 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham, Egg & Cheese English Muffin
Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin
Turkey, Egg & Cheese English Muffin
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester

514 Gallivan Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffins$3.35
English Muffin$2.40
More about PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Hazelnut Muffin$3.75
Rich cake batter filled with juicy blueberries and topped with crunchy hazelnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Banana Muffin$3.75
Tender and lightly spiced walnut banana bread.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Muffins image

 

Ripple Cafe

1906 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Muffins
Choice of double chocolate, blueberry, corn, or coffee cake muffin.
More about Ripple Cafe
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway

1334 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Muffin$3.75
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$3.75
Banana Muffin (vegan)$4.00
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway

