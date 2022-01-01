Mushroom burgers in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about Tasty Burger
Tasty Burger
48 WINTER STREET, BOSTON
|MUSHROOM BURGER*
|$7.25
Beef cheeseburger topped with sauteed mushrooms, steak sauce and truffle oil, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
More about Tasty Burger
Tasty Burger
1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121, BOSTON
|MUSHROOM BURGER*
|$7.25
Beef cheeseburger topped with sauteed mushrooms, steak sauce and truffle oil, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
More about Tasty Burger
Tasty Burger
145 Dartmouth Street, Boston
|MUSHROOM BURGER*
|$7.25
Beef cheeseburger topped with sauteed mushrooms, steak sauce and truffle oil, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.