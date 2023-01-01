Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve mushroom salad

Yunnan Kitchen 彩云之南

1721 Washington Street Unit B, Boston

Takeout
傣味凉拌木耳 Wood Ear Mushroom Salad$12.00
Refreshing cold appetizer, dried black fungus mixed with chili oil & herb plants.
More about Yunnan Kitchen 彩云之南
Tenderoni's - Fenway - 1363 Boylston Street

1363 Boylston Street, Boston

TakeoutDelivery
MUSHROOM SALAD$14.00
pickled and raw cremini, venetian radicchio, parsley, lemon, pecorino
More about Tenderoni's - Fenway - 1363 Boylston Street

