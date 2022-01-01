Mussels in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve mussels
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Mussels*
|$16.00
House-made 'nduja, confit tomatoes, and cannellini beans cooked in white wine and garlic are combined to make a flavorful sauce that PEI mussels are cooked in.
NOODLES
MIDA
782 Tremont St., Boston
|SICILLIAN MUSSELS
|$16.00
roasted tomato pesto, calabrian chili, grilled bread
haley.henry
45 Province Street, Boston
|Damorgada Mussels in Escabeche
|$15.00
|Mussels
|$18.00
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Thai Curry Mussels (gf*)
|$20.00
mussels, white wine, garlic, french fries, green thai curry aioli
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Local P.E.I. Mussels*
|$18.00
1 lb. P.E.I. mussels in white wine, garlic, herbs & butter
Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
1310 Boylston Street, Boston
|Skillet Smoked Organic Mussels*
|$15.00
Clarified butter & lemon.
ILONA
783 Tremont St, Boston
|Mussels Buzara
|$16.00
PEI mussels, garlic, habanero, \t\t\t tomato white wine sauce, breadcrumbs
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Steamed Mussels
|$16.95
Mussels steamed with white wine, garlic and parsley
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Atlántico
600 Harrison Ave, Boston
|MEJILLONES (mussels)
|$18.00
maine mussels, albariño, toasted almond & carrot romesco
Mussels, butter, white wine, scallions, parsley, cream, lime, carrot-almond romesco (carrots, red bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, garlic, rosemary, scallions, almonds, smoked paprika, olive oil, sherry vinegar), crab/fish stock
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|CHIMICHURRI MUSSELS
|$14.00
Shallots, garlic, jalapeños, local beer, cilantro, grilled bread.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
TRADE
540 Atlantic, Boston
|Steamed Clams & Mussels
|$25.00
Tomatoes, Saffron, White Wine, Seaweed & Roasted Garlic Butter, Grilled Bread (NF)
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Lyon
1750 Washigton Street, Boston
|P.E.I Mussels
|$25.95
Steamed in the Shell, Sauvignon Blanc, Garlic, Shallot, Calabrian Chili, Cream, and Country Bread
Ashmont Grill
555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester
|Beer Steamed Mussels
|$16.00
pork belly, tomato, garlic bread
