Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mussels*$16.00
House-made 'nduja, confit tomatoes, and cannellini beans cooked in white wine and garlic are combined to make a flavorful sauce that PEI mussels are cooked in.
More about Bar Mezzana
Item pic

NOODLES

MIDA

782 Tremont St., Boston

Avg 4.6 (1543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SICILLIAN MUSSELS$16.00
roasted tomato pesto, calabrian chili, grilled bread
More about MIDA
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
PEI Mussels$13.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
haley.henry image

 

haley.henry

45 Province Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (301 reviews)
Takeout
Damorgada Mussels in Escabeche$15.00
Mussels$18.00
More about haley.henry
Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Curry Mussels (gf*)$20.00
mussels, white wine, garlic, french fries, green thai curry aioli
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Local P.E.I. Mussels*$18.00
1 lb. P.E.I. mussels in white wine, garlic, herbs & butter
More about The Barking Crab
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar

1310 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Skillet Smoked Organic Mussels*$15.00
Clarified butter & lemon.
More about Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

ILONA

783 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels Buzara$16.00
PEI mussels, garlic, habanero, \t\t\t tomato white wine sauce, breadcrumbs
More about ILONA
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mussels Fra Diavlo$14.00
More about Molinari's
Item pic

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steamed Mussels$16.95
Mussels steamed with white wine, garlic and parsley
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Atlántico image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Atlántico

600 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
Takeout
MEJILLONES (mussels)$18.00
maine mussels, albariño, toasted almond & carrot romesco
Mussels, butter, white wine, scallions, parsley, cream, lime, carrot-almond romesco (carrots, red bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, garlic, rosemary, scallions, almonds, smoked paprika, olive oil, sherry vinegar), crab/fish stock
BI-VALVE ALLERGY
CRUSTACEAN ALLERGY
FIN FISH ALLERGY
NUT ALLERGY
NIGHTSHADE ALLERGY
ALLIUM ALLERGY
BI-VALVE ALLERGY
ALLIUM ALLERGY
More about Atlántico
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHIMICHURRI MUSSELS$14.00
Shallots, garlic, jalapeños, local beer, cilantro, grilled bread.
More about Local 149
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

TRADE

540 Atlantic, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1157 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steamed Clams & Mussels$25.00
Tomatoes, Saffron, White Wine, Seaweed & Roasted Garlic Butter, Grilled Bread (NF)
More about TRADE
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Lyon

1750 Washigton Street, Boston

Avg 5 (2142 reviews)
Takeout
P.E.I Mussels$25.95
Steamed in the Shell, Sauvignon Blanc, Garlic, Shallot, Calabrian Chili, Cream, and Country Bread
More about Bar Lyon
Ashmont Grill image

 

Ashmont Grill

555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beer Steamed Mussels$16.00
pork belly, tomato, garlic bread
More about Ashmont Grill
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

State Street Provisions

255 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels Puttanesca$16.00
pancetta, olives, capers, fennel, tomato, toasted sourdough
More about State Street Provisions

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Black Bean Burgers

Chicken Soup

Chips And Salsa

Lassi

Goat Curry

Roti

Rice Noodles

Garlic Bread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston