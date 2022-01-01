Naan in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve naan
More about Shanti
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Garlic Naan ( 10 Pc )
|$40.00
|Onion Naan
|$4.95
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with chopped seasoned onions.
|Peshawary Naan
|$5.50
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with grounded raisins, almonds, coconut and pistachio.
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|chicken tikka masala naan
|$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|chicken tikka masala naan
|$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
More about Shanti
Shanti
49 Warren St., Roxbury
|Cheese Naan
|$5.95
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with mozzarella cheese.
|Regular Naan ( 10 pc )
|$30.00
|Peshawary Naan
|$5.50
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with grounded raisins, almonds, coconut and pistachio.
More about Mela
Mela
578 Tremont Street, Boston
|Aloo Naan
|$5.00
|Coriander Chilli Naan
|$6.00
|Peshawari Naan
|$6.00
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|chicken tikka masala naan
|$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Dalton St
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|chicken tikka masala naan
|$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
