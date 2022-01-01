Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naruto in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve naruto

Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NARUTO$12.95
crab sticks, flying fish roe, and avocado wrapped with thinly sliced cucumber topped with spicy mayo
More about The Q
Item pic

 

Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Naruto Roll$16.00
hamachi, cucumber, mint, fried shallot
Allergens: dairy, fin fish, allium, soy
More about Shore Leave
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Naruto$10.95
Crab sticks avocado wrapped with fresh cucumber.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Naruto$9.95
Shrimp, crab stick, avocado, flying-fish roe rolled in cucumber with spicy mayo on top and light vinegar sauce
More about Genki Ya of Boston

Map

Map

