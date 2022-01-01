Naruto in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve naruto
More about The Q
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|NARUTO
|$12.95
crab sticks, flying fish roe, and avocado wrapped with thinly sliced cucumber topped with spicy mayo
More about Shore Leave
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Naruto Roll
|$16.00
hamachi, cucumber, mint, fried shallot
Allergens: dairy, fin fish, allium, soy
More about Shun's Kitchen
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Naruto
|$10.95
Crab sticks avocado wrapped with fresh cucumber.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.