Noodle salad in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve noodle salad

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
miso tofu noodle salad$13.00
bok choy, roasted turnip, pickled celery, glass noodles, sesame-almond crumble, orange-sesame dressing (v,gf) **contains nuts**
More about Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Farnsworth (Fort Point)

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
miso tofu noodle salad$13.00
bok choy, roasted turnip, pickled celery, glass noodles, sesame-almond crumble, orange-sesame dressing (v,gf) **contains nuts**
More about Flour Bakery - Farnsworth (Fort Point)
Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Soba Noodle Salad (gf, v)$15.00
soba noodles, spicy x'ian style vinaigrette, cucumbers, bean sprouts, chili crisp, scallions, peanuts, cilantro
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
Item pic

 

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street

492 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
COLD NOODLE SALAD$12.00
soba noodles, red peppers, snap peas, red onion, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, ginger-sesame dressing (gf, v)
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails image

 

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

118 Dorchester St., South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Noodle Salad$16.00
Watercress, arugula, basil, mint, avocado, thai vinaigrette
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
tofu noodle bowl$12.00
bok choy, roasted turnip, pickled celery, glass noodles, sesame-almond crumble, orange-sesame dressing (v,gf) **contains nuts**
More about Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)
NOODLE SALAD image

 

Phin Coffee House

10 High St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
NOODLE SALAD$11.50
Choice of roasted chicken/ tofu, vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, served with peanut sauce.
More about Phin Coffee House
Consumer pic

 

Granary Tavern

170 Milk Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Noodle Salad$18.00
More about Granary Tavern
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
miso tofu noodle salad$13.00
bok choy, roasted turnip, pickled celery, glass noodles, sesame-almond crumble, orange-sesame dressing (v,gf) **contains nuts**
More about Flour Bakery - South End

