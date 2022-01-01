Noodle salad in Boston
Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|miso tofu noodle salad
|$13.00
bok choy, roasted turnip, pickled celery, glass noodles, sesame-almond crumble, orange-sesame dressing (v,gf) **contains nuts**
Flour Bakery - Farnsworth (Fort Point)
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|miso tofu noodle salad
|$13.00
bok choy, roasted turnip, pickled celery, glass noodles, sesame-almond crumble, orange-sesame dressing (v,gf) **contains nuts**
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Spicy Soba Noodle Salad (gf, v)
|$15.00
soba noodles, spicy x'ian style vinaigrette, cucumbers, bean sprouts, chili crisp, scallions, peanuts, cilantro
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|COLD NOODLE SALAD
|$12.00
soba noodles, red peppers, snap peas, red onion, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, ginger-sesame dressing (gf, v)
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Steak & Noodle Salad
|$16.00
Watercress, arugula, basil, mint, avocado, thai vinaigrette
Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|tofu noodle bowl
|$12.00
bok choy, roasted turnip, pickled celery, glass noodles, sesame-almond crumble, orange-sesame dressing (v,gf) **contains nuts**
Phin Coffee House
10 High St, Boston
|NOODLE SALAD
|$11.50
Choice of roasted chicken/ tofu, vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, served with peanut sauce.
