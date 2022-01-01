Noodle soup in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|50 Filet Mignon Noodle Soup
Pho Filet - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|48 Seafood Noodle Soup
Pho Hai San - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
|41 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak, Fatty Flank, & Tendon
Pho Tai Gau Gan - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about The Q
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|BEEF STEW NOODLE SOUP 红烧牛肉面
|$15.45
Taiwanese style noodle soup in rich beef broth with baby bok choy and braised beef brisket
|Q SPECIAL NOODLE SOUP 小绵羊汤面
|$13.45
mongolian style noodle soup with baby bok choy, white mushrooms, and carrots
|Q MALA NOODLE SOUP 麻辣汤面
|$13.45
mala flavored soup with noodles, nappa, mushroom, bean sprouts, and carrots
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|GLASS NOODLE SOUP
|$5.95
Clear noodle, mix veggies in chicken broth. Topped with garlic oil.
|TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP
|$14.95
|WONTON TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP
|$15.95
More about Shun's Kitchen
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$6.95
|Vegetable Noodle Soup
|$6.50
