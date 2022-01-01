Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve noodle soup

47 Chicken Noodle Soup image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
50 Filet Mignon Noodle Soup
Pho Filet - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
48 Seafood Noodle Soup
Pho Hai San - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
41 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak, Fatty Flank, & Tendon
Pho Tai Gau Gan - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BEEF STEW NOODLE SOUP 红烧牛肉面$15.45
Taiwanese style noodle soup in rich beef broth with baby bok choy and braised beef brisket
Q SPECIAL NOODLE SOUP 小绵羊汤面$13.45
mongolian style noodle soup with baby bok choy, white mushrooms, and carrots
Q MALA NOODLE SOUP 麻辣汤面$13.45
mala flavored soup with noodles, nappa, mushroom, bean sprouts, and carrots
More about The Q
Rutchada Thai Cuisine image

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GLASS NOODLE SOUP$5.95
Clear noodle, mix veggies in chicken broth. Topped with garlic oil.
TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP$14.95
WONTON TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP$15.95
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
More about Mela
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.95
Vegetable Noodle Soup$6.50
More about Shun's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃

417 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
C4. Beef Stew Noodle Soup + Pork Stew Rougamo红烧牛肉面/粉 + 西安肉夹馍$16.99
C6. Mount Qi Pork Noodle Soup + Pork Stew Rougamo岐山哨子面 + 西安肉夹馍$16.99
Hot Sour Glass Noodles Soup with Braised Chitterlings肥肠酸辣粉$12.95
More about Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃

