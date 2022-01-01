Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Octopus*$23.00
Spanish octopus is brined overnight and confited in olive oil until tender. A 3oz portion is grilled and placed on warm marinated gigante beans and a kalamata and orange puree. It is topped with an olive tapenade (kalamata, taggiasca, castelvetrano olive, and capers) and a salad of pickled hungarian peppers, celery, parsley, and red onion
More about Bar Mezzana
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Broiled Octopus$18.00
broiled octopus tentacle, crispy red potato, roasted cherry tomato, lemon and herb gremolata
More about Cunard Tavern
Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Octopus Salad$9.00
More about Crave Chinatown
LoLa 42 Boston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tako - Octopus Sashimi 3Pc$21.00
Octopus Carpaccio$30.00
More about LoLa 42 Boston
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TAKO - OCTOPUS
Octopus
More about The Q
CITRUS & SALT image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHAR GRILLED OCTOPUS$16.00
More about CITRUS & SALT
Grilled Spanish Octopus image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Ostra

1 charles st south, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1683 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Spanish Octopus$28.00
Lemon, Olive Oil, Crispy Salt Capers, Raw Sweet Vidalias
More about Ostra
2758ebaf-6707-45e9-b453-945dfedb3352 image

 

ILONA

783 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus$19.00
Grilled octopus, lemon, olive oil
More about ILONA
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Charred Octopus$16.00
toasted almond + apricot mole, roasted grapes, frisée + radish salad , fingerling potato, chili oil
More about Burro Bar
Grilled Squid & Octopus image

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Squid & Octopus$18.00
white beans, roasted tomato, parsley and garlic
More about Prezza
PURO ceviche bar image

SEAFOOD

PURO ceviche bar

264 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus Ceviche$18.00
Leche de tigre, cucumber, red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, clamato juice
More about PURO ceviche bar
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Octopus$18.00
More about Molinari's
Spanish Octopus image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Select Oyster Bar

50 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus$22.00
Spanish Octopus$16.00
braised & seared octopus, roasted tomatillos, blistered sugar snap peas, cilantro, chimichurri, lime
More about Select Oyster Bar
Atlántico image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Atlántico

600 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
Takeout
PULPO (octopus)$18.00
(OCTOPUS)
SQUID INK-SALSA NEGRA (TOMATO BASE, ONION, GARLIC, PEPPERS PAPRIKA, COOKED SQUID INK)
GRILLED TENTACLE
PICKLED ONION, PICKLED FENNEL, PIQUILLO PEPPERS, PARSLEY, OLIVE OIL
CEPHLAPOD ALLERGY
ALLIUM ALLERGY
More about Atlántico
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Octopus$6.55
More about Genki Ya of Boston
Alma Cantina image

 

Alma Cantina

15 Union Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Charred Octopus Taco Plate$16.00
2 Soft Handmade corn tortillas filled with choice of protein, diced onions, cilantro, mango habanero reduction and topped with a lime crema drizzle. Served with mexican rice and queso fresco topped kidney beans
More about Alma Cantina

