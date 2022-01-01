Octopus in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve octopus
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Grilled Octopus*
|$23.00
Spanish octopus is brined overnight and confited in olive oil until tender. A 3oz portion is grilled and placed on warm marinated gigante beans and a kalamata and orange puree. It is topped with an olive tapenade (kalamata, taggiasca, castelvetrano olive, and capers) and a salad of pickled hungarian peppers, celery, parsley, and red onion
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Broiled Octopus
|$18.00
broiled octopus tentacle, crispy red potato, roasted cherry tomato, lemon and herb gremolata
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Baby Octopus Salad
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Tako - Octopus Sashimi 3Pc
|$21.00
|Octopus Carpaccio
|$30.00
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|CHAR GRILLED OCTOPUS
|$16.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Ostra
1 charles st south, Boston
|Grilled Spanish Octopus
|$28.00
Lemon, Olive Oil, Crispy Salt Capers, Raw Sweet Vidalias
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Charred Octopus
|$16.00
toasted almond + apricot mole, roasted grapes, frisée + radish salad , fingerling potato, chili oil
SALADS
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Grilled Squid & Octopus
|$18.00
white beans, roasted tomato, parsley and garlic
SEAFOOD
PURO ceviche bar
264 Newbury St, Boston
|Octopus Ceviche
|$18.00
Leche de tigre, cucumber, red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, clamato juice
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Select Oyster Bar
50 Gloucester St, Boston
|Octopus
|$22.00
|Spanish Octopus
|$16.00
braised & seared octopus, roasted tomatillos, blistered sugar snap peas, cilantro, chimichurri, lime
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Atlántico
600 Harrison Ave, Boston
|PULPO (octopus)
|$18.00
(OCTOPUS)
SQUID INK-SALSA NEGRA (TOMATO BASE, ONION, GARLIC, PEPPERS PAPRIKA, COOKED SQUID INK)
GRILLED TENTACLE
PICKLED ONION, PICKLED FENNEL, PIQUILLO PEPPERS, PARSLEY, OLIVE OIL
CEPHLAPOD ALLERGY
ALLIUM ALLERGY
Alma Cantina
15 Union Street, Boston
|Charred Octopus Taco Plate
|$16.00
2 Soft Handmade corn tortillas filled with choice of protein, diced onions, cilantro, mango habanero reduction and topped with a lime crema drizzle. Served with mexican rice and queso fresco topped kidney beans
