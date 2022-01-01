Omelettes in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve omelettes
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Build Your Own Omelette*
|$8.95
Three egg omelette served with toast.
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Egg White Veggie Omelette
|$8.95
Tomato, spinach, broccoli, mushroom, caramelized onions and mixed peppers. Served with home fries and toast.
|Western Omelette
|$9.50
Diced ham, peppers and caramelized onions. Served with home fries and toast.
|Cheese Omelette
|$8.50
Made with your choice of cheese. Served with home fries and toast.
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Wild Mushroom Omelette
|$20.00
cheddar, goat cheese or gruyere, greens, buttered multigrain toast
|Western Omelette
|$20.00
black forest ham, bell pepper, onion, cheddar, greens, buttered multigrain toast
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
133 Pearl St, Boston
|Western Omelette
|$7.99
|Avocado, Tomatoes & Cheese Omelette
|$7.29
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Omelette
|$8.00
|Chorizo omelette
|$12.00
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|SOUTHIE'S BEST OMELETTES
|$14.00
Caramelized onions, home fries.
Charlie's Sandwich Shoppe
429 Columbus Ave, Boston
|CHARLIE'S SIMPLE Omelette
|$7.99
