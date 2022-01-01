Pad see in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pad see
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|PAD SEE EW
|$11.95
|PAD SEE EW
|$13.95
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
NOODLES
Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Pad See Ew (Tray)
Flat rice noodle stir-fried with choice of meat, egg, Chinese broccoli, carrot in a dark sweet soy sauce.
|Pad-See-Ew
Flat rice noodle stir-fried with egg, Chinese broccoli, carrot in a dark sweet soy sauce.
PS: (Chinese Broccoli will be replaced for Regular Broccoli, if out of stock)
