Pad thai in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pad thai
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|PAD THAI 巴泰
|$15.45
stir-fried
thin flat rice noodles with eggs, beans sprouts, carrots, and ground peanuts in sweet Thai sauce
Laughing Monk Café
737 Huntington Ave., Boston
|Pad Thai
|$13.95
rice noodle, chive grass, crushed peanut, turnip, bean sprout, egg, serve with fresh bean sprout, chive grass and sliced of lime.
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|PAD THAI
|$11.95
|PAD THAI
|$13.95
|CRISPY PAD THAI
|$14.95
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Pad Thai
|$13.95
Rice noodle with beansprout, and scallion.
|Crispy Pad Thai
|$13.95
Crispy angel hair noodle with beansprout, and scallion.
NOODLES
Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Pad Thai (Tray)
Famous rice noodle stir-fried with choice of meat, egg, bean sprout, sweet radish, scallion, ground peanut in our house Pad Thai sauce.
|Pad Thai
Famous rice noodle stir-fried with egg, bean sprout, sweet radish, scallion, ground peanut in our house Pad Thai sauce.
