Pancakes in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

 

Mei Mei

506 Park Drive, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Scallion Pancake$4.00
Crispy fried scallion pancake wedges. Perfect for congee dipping. | vegan
More about Mei Mei
Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$15.00
fluffy pumpkin pancakes layered with a house made maple cinnamon cannoli filling
More about Cunard Tavern
Item pic

 

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen

247 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scallion pancake 葱油饼$6.78
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sushi Pancake$16.00
Pancake
More about Crave Chinatown
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Style Pancakes$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buttermilk Pancakes$9.95
Two large fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup on the side. Treat yourself and upgrade to pure Vermont maple syrup!
Single Pancake$4.95
Served with butter and syrup on the side.
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Style Pancakes$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Yellow Door Taqueria image

TACOS

Yellow Door Taqueria

350 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Pancake Tacos$12.00
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Short Stack Pancakes$7.00
Pancakes Full Stack$8.50
Pancakes Short Stack$6.50
More about McKenna's Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Style Pancakes$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buttery Pancakes$20.00
plain pancakes or with fresh mixed berries or banana & chocolate, vermont maple syrup, whipped butter, fresh whipped cream
Side of 2 Pancakes$10.00
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Style Pancakes$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Item pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pancakes$6.00
More about American Provisions Dorchester
Lower Mills Tavern image

 

Lower Mills Tavern

2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.00
stacked high and finished with a creme anglaise
More about Lower Mills Tavern
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Style Pancakes$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
SCALLION PANCAKE image

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SCALLION PANCAKE$8.49
Large pan fried vegetable pancake. Serve with ginger sauce
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ONLINE STRAWBERRY PANCAKE
D BLUEBERRY COBBLER PANCAKES$19.00
D CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKES
More about North Street Grille
Scallion Pancakes image

 

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

118 Dorchester St., South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallion Pancakes$10.00
Edamame dip, sesame
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Landwer's Pancakes image

 

Cafe Landwer - Boylston

653 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Landwer's Pancakes$14.00
Pancakes Served with a side of Seasonal Fruit Cup, Nutella, Whipped Cream & Maple Syrup.
ADD ON - 2 Eggs Any Style and Turkey Bacon + $4
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Style Pancakes$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
Pancake Monster image

 

The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiny Pancake$8.00
Pancake with your choice of breakfast meat.
1 Gluten Free Pancake$9.50
2 Gluten Free Pancake$13.50
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Web Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.95
Three buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips cooked inside and finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
Churro Cinnamon Toast Pancakes$14.95
Cinnamon-sugar churros, topping
buttermilk pancakes, with whipped cream.
Web Pancakes$9.95
Three buttermilk pancakes finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
More about South Street Diner
Item pic

 

Yunnan Kitchen

1721 Washington Street Unit B, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
干煸洋芋丝 Yunnan Potato Pancake$14.00
葱油饼 Scallion Pancake$8.25
米浆粑粑 Yunnan Style Rice Pancake$12.00
More about Yunnan Kitchen
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Style Pancakes$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Style Pancakes$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Style Pancakes$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Style Pancakes$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Beef w/ Scallion Pancake$12.50
牛肉卷饼 - Braised beef with cilantro cucumber rolled with scallion pancake served with sweet plum sauce.
Scallion Pancake$9.95
葱油饼 - Pan-fried flour based scallion pancake.
Seafood Pancake$13.95
海鲜煎饼 - shrimp, squid and scallops with carrot and onion scallion tempura pancake.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Scallion Pancake (8) image

NOODLES

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallion Pancake (8)$6.55
Fried scallion pancake, served with peanut sauce.
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Pancake$6.00
Full Fruity Pebble Pancake$15.00
Stack of Pancakes (3), Cereal Milk Anglaise, Fruity Pebbles
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

