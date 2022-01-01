Pancakes in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pancakes
Mei Mei
506 Park Drive, Boston
|Fried Scallion Pancake
|$4.00
Crispy fried scallion pancake wedges. Perfect for congee dipping. | vegan
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$15.00
fluffy pumpkin pancakes layered with a house made maple cinnamon cannoli filling
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|Scallion pancake 葱油饼
|$6.78
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Sushi Pancake
|$16.00
|Pancake
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Greek Style Pancakes
|$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.95
Two large fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup on the side. Treat yourself and upgrade to pure Vermont maple syrup!
|Single Pancake
|$4.95
Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Greek Style Pancakes
|$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Pumpkin Short Stack Pancakes
|$7.00
|Pancakes Full Stack
|$8.50
|Pancakes Short Stack
|$6.50
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Greek Style Pancakes
|$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Buttery Pancakes
|$20.00
plain pancakes or with fresh mixed berries or banana & chocolate, vermont maple syrup, whipped butter, fresh whipped cream
|Side of 2 Pancakes
|$10.00
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Greek Style Pancakes
|$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Pancakes
|$6.00
Lower Mills Tavern
2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$11.00
stacked high and finished with a creme anglaise
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Greek Style Pancakes
|$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|SCALLION PANCAKE
|$8.49
Large pan fried vegetable pancake. Serve with ginger sauce
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|ONLINE STRAWBERRY PANCAKE
|D BLUEBERRY COBBLER PANCAKES
|$19.00
|D CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKES
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Scallion Pancakes
|$10.00
Edamame dip, sesame
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Landwer's Pancakes
|$14.00
Pancakes Served with a side of Seasonal Fruit Cup, Nutella, Whipped Cream & Maple Syrup.
ADD ON - 2 Eggs Any Style and Turkey Bacon + $4
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Greek Style Pancakes
|$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|Tiny Pancake
|$8.00
Pancake with your choice of breakfast meat.
|1 Gluten Free Pancake
|$9.50
|2 Gluten Free Pancake
|$13.50
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$12.95
Three buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips cooked inside and finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
|Churro Cinnamon Toast Pancakes
|$14.95
Cinnamon-sugar churros, topping
buttermilk pancakes, with whipped cream.
|Web Pancakes
|$9.95
Three buttermilk pancakes finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
Yunnan Kitchen
1721 Washington Street Unit B, Boston
|干煸洋芋丝 Yunnan Potato Pancake
|$14.00
|葱油饼 Scallion Pancake
|$8.25
|米浆粑粑 Yunnan Style Rice Pancake
|$12.00
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Greek Style Pancakes
|$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Greek Style Pancakes
|$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Greek Style Pancakes
|$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Greek Style Pancakes
|$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Braised Beef w/ Scallion Pancake
|$12.50
牛肉卷饼 - Braised beef with cilantro cucumber rolled with scallion pancake served with sweet plum sauce.
|Scallion Pancake
|$9.95
葱油饼 - Pan-fried flour based scallion pancake.
|Seafood Pancake
|$13.95
海鲜煎饼 - shrimp, squid and scallops with carrot and onion scallion tempura pancake.
Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Scallion Pancake (8)
|$6.55
Fried scallion pancake, served with peanut sauce.
