Paneer tikka in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve paneer tikka
More about Shanti
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Tandoori Paneer Tikka
|$15.95
Marinated cubes of paneer baked in tandoor served dry in aromatic dry fenugreek leaves and spices.(VEG, GF, NF) Served with Basmati Rice
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.