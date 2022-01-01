Pappardelle in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pappardelle
PASTA
Fox & the knife
28 W Broadway, Boston
|Pappardelle d'Anatra
|$26.00
Braised Duck, Smoked Cinnamon, Chives
Ristorante Lucia
415 Hanover St., Boston
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$23.00
Pappardelle in San Marzano tomato sauce with ground meat
