Pappardelle in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve pappardelle

Fox & the knife image

PASTA

Fox & the knife

28 W Broadway, Boston

Avg 5 (6589 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle d'Anatra$26.00
Braised Duck, Smoked Cinnamon, Chives
More about Fox & the knife
Ristorante Lucia image

 

Ristorante Lucia

415 Hanover St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pappardelle Bolognese$23.00
Pappardelle in San Marzano tomato sauce with ground meat
More about Ristorante Lucia
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pappardelle Bolognese$16.00
More about Molinari's
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pappardelle Bolognese$22.95
Wide pasta with homemade meat sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar

