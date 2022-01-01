Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve paratha

Shanti image

 

Shanti

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Aloo Paratha$4.95
Whole Wheat baked bread stuffed with spiced potatoes.
Paratha$4.95
Whole Wheat multi layered, leavened flour bread.
More about Shanti
Item pic

 

Shanti

49 Warren St., Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Aloo Paratha$4.95
Whole Wheat baked bread stuffed with spiced potatoes.
Paratha$4.95
Whole Wheat multi layered, leavened flour bread.
More about Shanti
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Aloo Paratha$5.00
Plain Paratha$5.00
More about Mela

