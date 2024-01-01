Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Parrilla in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve parrilla

Mofongo Factory Restaurant

299 Hancock Street, Dorchester

Salmon a la parrilla$14.99
Grilled Salmon
Chuleta de Cerdo a la parrilla$12.99
Pork Chops
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Dona Habana Restaurant

811 Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1751 reviews)
Pulpo A La Parrilla$18.00
GRILLED OCTOPUS
FRENCH FRIES

Vejigantes Restaurant

57 W Dedham St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (2108 reviews)
Cola de Langosta a la Parrilla con Mofongo de Yuca$35.00
Grilled Lobster Tail accompanied w/ Mashed Cassava
