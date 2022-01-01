Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastelito in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve pastelito

La Parada Dominican Kitchen - Roxbury, MA image

 

La Parada Dominican Kitchen - Roxbury, MA

3094 Washington Street, Roxbury

Takeout
PASTELITO RES$1.00
Pastelito de res//Beef patties
PASTELITO POLLO$1.00
Pastelito de pollo/chicken patties
Merengue Restaurant and Catering image

Merengue Restaurant and Catering

156 Blue Hill Ave, Boston

Avg 4 (740 reviews)
Takeout
Pastelitos de Queso$5.00
Cheese Mini Patties
Pastelitos de Pollo$5.00
Chicken Mini Patties
Pastelitos de Res$5.00
Beef Mini Patties
