Pastelito in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pastelito
More about La Parada Dominican Kitchen - Roxbury, MA
La Parada Dominican Kitchen - Roxbury, MA
3094 Washington Street, Roxbury
|PASTELITO RES
|$1.00
Pastelito de res//Beef patties
|PASTELITO POLLO
|$1.00
Pastelito de pollo/chicken patties
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.