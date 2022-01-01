Pastries in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pastries
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|pastries baked yesterday, still great today!
|$8.00
pack of 3 pastries baked yesterday-- baker's choice, no substitutions :)
**may contain morning pastries and/or cookies, allergies cannot be accommodated
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Pastry Basket
|$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Milk Street Cafe
50 Milk St, Boston
|Pastry
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Pastry Basket
|$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Pastry Selection
|$5.95
Decorative breakfast tray with a mix of scones, My Grandma's original coffee cakes, pecan rolls, cinnamon raisin rolls, fresh baked muffins, croissants, Hekler and cheese swirls.
|Mini European Pastries
|$3.95
(Minimum 24 assorted with 24-hour notice before noon) White Chapeaux, Lemon Roulade, Fruit Tart, Cheesecake, Key Lime Tart, Chocolate Eclair, Swans, Pecan Tart, White Chocolate Cannoli Tiramisu.
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|pastries baked yesterday, still great today!
|$8.00
pack of 3 pastries baked yesterday-- baker's choice, no substitutions :)
**may contain morning pastries and/or cookies, allergies cannot be accommodated
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Pastry Basket
|$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Pastry Basket
|$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Pastry Basket
|$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Pastry Basket
|$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Pastry Basket
|$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Pastry Basket
|$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Pastry Basket
|$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|pastries baked yesterday, still great today!
|$8.00
pack of 3 pastries baked yesterday-- baker's choice, no substitutions :)
**may contain morning pastries and/or cookies, allergies cannot be accommodated
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.