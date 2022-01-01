Patty melts in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve patty melts
Tasty Burger
48 WINTER STREET, BOSTON
|PATTY MELT*
|$7.25
Beef cheeseburger topped with sauteed onions, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
Tasty Burger
1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121, BOSTON
|PATTY MELT*
|$7.25
Tasty Burger
145 Dartmouth Street, Boston
|PATTY MELT*
|$7.25
Tasty Burger
1301-1305 Boylston Street, Boston
|PATTY MELT*
|$7.25
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.