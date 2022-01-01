Peanut butter cookies in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Peanut Butter Cookie GF and Dairy Free
|$2.75
Sebastians
1 Harborside Drive, East Boston
|Peanut Butter Chip Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Magnolia Bakery
200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston
|Peanut Butter Cookie to go
|$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.
Fomu
140 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie
|$11.00
