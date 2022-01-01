Pear salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pear salad
More about Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
581 Washington Street, Boston
|Grilled Pear Salad
|$13.50
great hill bleu cheese, candied pecans, sun dried cranberries, lemon vinaigrette
More about Servia - Financial District, Boston
PIZZA
Servia - Financial District, Boston
126 State Street, Boston
|SAGANAKI & PEAR SALAD
|$19.00
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.