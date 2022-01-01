Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pear salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve pear salad

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen image

 

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen

581 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Pear Salad$13.50
great hill bleu cheese, candied pecans, sun dried cranberries, lemon vinaigrette
More about Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
Servia image

PIZZA

Servia - Financial District, Boston

126 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
Takeout
SAGANAKI & PEAR SALAD$19.00
More about Servia - Financial District, Boston
Society on High image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Society on High

99 High St, Boston

Avg 2.8 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Pear & Arugula Salad$14.00
Mushrooms, Blue Cheese, Pecans, Balsamic dressing
More about Society on High

