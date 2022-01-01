Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve penne

Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Penne$18.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Capo Restaurant image

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Alla Vodka$24.00
roasted garlic, basil, pecorino
More about Capo Restaurant
Ristorante Lucia image

 

Ristorante Lucia

415 Hanover St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Melanzane Parmigiana Penne$19.00
Brigante di Penne$19.00
Penne rigate in a light cream, vodka and tomato sauce
More about Ristorante Lucia
Tavolo Ristorante image

 

Tavolo Ristorante

1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE PENNE$6.00
More about Tavolo Ristorante
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Marsala With Side Penne$22.95
Chicken Saltimbocca With Side Penne$22.95
Chicken Parm With Side Penne$22.95
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering image

 

Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering

567 Bennington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Broccoli & Penne$10.99
More about Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering
Savin Bar + Kitchen image

 

Savin Bar + Kitchen

112 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Penne$19.00
Blackened chicken, broccoli, creamy Alfredo sauce w/ penne pastas 
More about Savin Bar + Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Grilled Steaks

Pork Fried Rice

Pork Tenderloin

Cheeseburgers

Avocado Sandwiches

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Fudge Brownies

Tzatziki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston