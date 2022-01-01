Penne in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve penne
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$24.00
roasted garlic, basil, pecorino
Ristorante Lucia
415 Hanover St., Boston
|Melanzane Parmigiana Penne
|$19.00
|Brigante di Penne
|$19.00
Penne rigate in a light cream, vodka and tomato sauce
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Chicken Marsala With Side Penne
|$22.95
|Chicken Saltimbocca With Side Penne
|$22.95
|Chicken Parm With Side Penne
|$22.95
Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering
567 Bennington St, Boston
|Chicken Broccoli & Penne
|$10.99
