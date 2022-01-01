Pepper steaks in Boston
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Wok Seared Pepper Steak
|$15.95
Bo Luc Lac - Wok Seared Pepper Steak. Beef tenderloin marinated in a pepper soy sauce then stir-fried with onions, peppers, tomatoes and presented on a bed of watercress or lettuce.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Cornish Pasty Co
51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Peppered Steak with Swiss Cheese
|$21.95
Steak tips cooked in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leek, zucchini, and Swiss cheese. Served with peppercorn brandy cream sauce.
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Steak Tips w/ Hot Pepper
|$22.95
黑椒牛柳 - Steak tips with onion, green & red pepper spicy black pepper sauce.
