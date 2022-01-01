Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pepper steaks in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve pepper steaks

Pho Hoa - Dorchester image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wok Seared Pepper Steak$15.95
Bo Luc Lac - Wok Seared Pepper Steak. Beef tenderloin marinated in a pepper soy sauce then stir-fried with onions, peppers, tomatoes and presented on a bed of watercress or lettuce.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Peppered Steak with Swiss Cheese image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Cornish Pasty Co

51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peppered Steak with Swiss Cheese$21.95
Steak tips cooked in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leek, zucchini, and Swiss cheese. Served with peppercorn brandy cream sauce.
More about Cornish Pasty Co
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Tips w/ Hot Pepper$22.95
黑椒牛柳 - Steak tips with onion, green & red pepper spicy black pepper sauce.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepper Steak Sub$11.00
Shaved steak with peppers on a sub roll.
Pepper Steak Wrap$11.00
Shaved steak with melted America cheese in a white or wheat wrap.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

