Pepperoni pizza in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Large Pepperoni Pizza
|$18.00
House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, pepperoni
|Pepperoni Pizza
house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, pepperoni
|Small Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.00
House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, pepperoni
Dirty Water Dough Co.
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Large Pepperoni Pizza (Special)
|$18.00
house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, pepperoni
|Large Pepperoni Pizza
|$18.00
House tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, romano cheese, pepperoni
|Small Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.00
Pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$13.00
Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio
2 Oliver Street, Boston
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
artisan double smoked pepperoni, marinara, oregano salt
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$15.00
marinara, fresh mozzarella, chili
Union Park Pizza
1405 Washington ST, Boston
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$18.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, our homemade tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped off with thinly sliced Moody's Pepperoni.
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, our homemade tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped off with thinly sliced Moody's Pepperoni.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Sm Pepperoni Pizza
|$7.95
