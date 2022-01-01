Pesto paninis in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pesto paninis
More about Penguin Pizza
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$11.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$13.00
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.