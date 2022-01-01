Philly cheesesteaks in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$13.00
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.95
Shaved Steak w/ Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms.
