Philly rolls in Boston

SUSHI
Umai - Newbury Street
224 Newbury St, Boston
|Philly Roll
|$8.95
(Smoke Salmon & Cream Cheese)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clery's - Boston, MA
113 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Philly Eggs rolls
|$14.00
Laughing Monk Café
737 Huntington Ave., Boston
|Philly Roll
|$11.00
creamcheese, smoked salmon, tobiko, sesame, brown rice
