Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve philly rolls

Umai image

SUSHI

Umai - Newbury Street

224 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Roll$8.95
(Smoke Salmon & Cream Cheese)
More about Umai - Newbury Street
Clery's - Boston, MA image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clery's - Boston, MA

113 Dartmouth St, Boston

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Eggs rolls$14.00
More about Clery's - Boston, MA
Item pic

 

Laughing Monk Café

737 Huntington Ave., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Roll$11.00
creamcheese, smoked salmon, tobiko, sesame, brown rice
More about Laughing Monk Café
Nobility Hill Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nobility Hill Tavern

423 Main St, Stoneham

Avg 4.3 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheesestek Egg Rolls$11.00
More about Nobility Hill Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Yogurt Parfaits

Blt Sandwiches

Pork Dumplings

Quiche Lorraine

Pastries

Fish Tacos

Fish Salad

Tikka Masala

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (260 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston