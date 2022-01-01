Pho in Boston
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|49 Beef Stew w/ Pho Noodle
|$10.95
Pho Bo Kho - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
Beantown Pho and Grill
272 Newbury Street, Boston
|Pho Tai
|$12.50
Vietnamese beef rice noodle soup with rare eye round steak in a fragrant five-spice beef broth. Sprinkled with fresh onion, scallion and cilantro served with lime wedges, bean sprouts and sweet basil leaves.
|Pho Ga
|$12.00
Chicken noodle soup. Vietnamese style rice noodle soup top with onion, scallion and cilantro. Served with fresh lime, bean sprout and sweet basil leaves.
Phin Coffee House
10 High St, Boston
|PHO BURRITO
|$10.50
Burrito roll is filled with braised beef, rice noodle, bean sprouts, basil leaves, cilantro, hoisin, and sriracha sauce with PHO broth
|Pho broth cup
|$3.00
