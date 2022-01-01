Pho tai in Boston
Mecha - Seaport
44 Thompson pl, Boston
|Pho Tai
|$12.00
rare beef slices, 'classic'
Allergies: Fish, MSG
Beantown Pho and Grill - 272 Newbury Street
272 Newbury Street, Boston
|Pho Tai
|$14.50
Vietnamese beef rice noodle soup with rare eye round steak in a fragrant five-spice beef broth. Sprinkled with fresh onion, scallion and cilantro served with lime wedges, bean sprouts and sweet basil leaves.
