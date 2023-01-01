Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Picanha in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve picanha

Tavolo Ristorante image

 

Tavolo Ristorante - 1918 Dorchester Avenue

1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester

SEARED PICANHA STEAK$27.00
roasted potatoes, garlic broccoli rabe, tomato & basil relish, balsamic glaze
Oliveiras East Boston

297 Chelsea St, East Boston

Picanha na Chapa$15.75
Juicy sirloin beef, served with crispy yuca or fries.
