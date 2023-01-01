Picanha in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve picanha
More about Tavolo Ristorante - 1918 Dorchester Avenue
Tavolo Ristorante - 1918 Dorchester Avenue
1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
|SEARED PICANHA STEAK
|$27.00
roasted potatoes, garlic broccoli rabe, tomato & basil relish, balsamic glaze
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.