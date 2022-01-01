Pies in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pies
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|chocolate cream pie slice
|$6.00
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
|lime cream pie slice
|$6.00
filled with a tart and sweet lime custard, topped with limey whip cream (veg, w/o nuts)
|coconut cream pie slice
|$6.00
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Lg Veggie Pie
|$18.00
|Med Veggie Pie
|$15.00
|GF Veggie Pie
|$13.00
Cafe Sauvage
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|Flower Apple Pie
|$9.00
Housemade crust | Apple puree | cognac
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Blueberry Hand Pie
|$5.00
House made and fried to order blueberry hand pie.
Contains gluten, eggs, and dairy.
|Oatmeal Cream Pie
|$5.00
Just like the convenience store classic! Two soft oatmeal cookies with a buttercream filling.
Contains egg, dairy, and gluten.
|Whoopie Pie
|$5.00
Chocolate cake cookies with a buttercream filling. CONTAINS DAIRY AND GLUTEN
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Shepherd's Pie
|$14.95
A traditional Shepherd's Pie made with ground beef, carrots, peas, onions and fresh herbs topped with buttermilk mashed potatoes and cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
110 Dorchester St, South Boston
|S’mores pie
|$6.00
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Cornish Pasty Co
51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Vegan Banoffee Pie
|$13.95
Dairy-free graham cracker crust, homemade vegan caramel, and fresh vegan whipped cream topped with sliced bananas.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$19.95
Diced chicken breast, carrots, celery, potatoes, green beans, and onions simmered in our rosemary white wine chicken gravy. Served with a side of rosemary chicken gravy
|Cottage pie
|$19.95
Seasoned ground beef with peas & carrots, topped with grilled onion, mashed potato and cheddar cheese.
Served with red wine gravy.
Revival Cafe
103 Newbury St., Boston
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$28.00
coconut custard filling, chocolate kissed whipped cream topping + a graham cracker crust!
pre-order for pick up Saturday 4/16 or Sunday 4/17!
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Oatmeal Pies
|$6.00
|Slice of Pie
|$4.50
Tasty Burger
1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121, BOSTON
|APPLE PIE
|$1.99
|BLUEBERRY PIE
|$1.99
|ECLAIR PIE
|$1.99
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
84 Peterborough St, Boston
|Bennett's Whoopie Pie
|$3.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Club Cafe
209 Columbus Avenue, Boston
|Seasonal Fruit Pie
|$9.00
changes all the time call to find out todays option
Tasty Burger
145 Dartmouth Street, Boston
Halftime Pizza - Boston
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|Whoopie Pie
|$2.25
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Haley House Bakery Cafe
12 Dade Street, Roxbury
|Frozen Blueberry Pie
|$35.00
Bake at home! Grab our homemade blueberry crumble in our famous buttery crust! Baking instructions included
|Frozen Apple Pie
|$35.00
Union Park Pizza
1405 Washington ST, Boston
|Pesto Pie with Chicken
|$13.00
Delicious basil pesto topped with baby heirloom tomatoes, free-range chicken, mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs.
|GF Veggie Pesto Pie
|$17.00
Delicious basil pesto with sliced baby heirloom tomatoes topped with mozzarella, parmesan and organic herb mix.
|GF Chicken Pesto Pie
|$20.00
Delicious basil pesto topped with baby heirloom tomatoes, free-range chicken, mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs.
Tasty Burger
1301-1305 Boylston Street, Boston
Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events
492 Tremont St., Boston
|ST. PATRICK'S DAY DOUGHNUT PIE
|$32.00
cider doughnuts baked in graham cracker crust with brown sugar filling topped with spice glaze + festive st. patricks's day sprinkles
|EASTER DOUGHNUT PIE
|$32.00
cider doughnuts baked in a graham cracker crust with brown sugar filling topped with spice glaze + festive holiday sprinkles
Fomu
655 Tremont Street, Boston
|Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 8"
|$59.95
chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts
*contains soy, peanuts, coconut
**No customizations available at this time
|Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 6"
|$46.95
chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts
*contains soy, peanuts, coconut
**No customizations available at this time
|Grasshopper Pie
|$11.00
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web Blueberry Pie
|$5.00
Individual home made wild Maine blueberry pie.
|Web Apple Pie
|$5.00
Individual home made apple pie locally sourced apples.
PIZZA
Sal's Pizza
51 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Large Woopie Pie
|$3.50
|Mini Whoopie Pie
|$2.50
Suya Joint All African Cuisine - Boston
185 Dudley St, Boston
|BEEF MEAT PIES (set of 4)
|$15.00
Seasoned (curry and thyme) ground beef, onions,
carrots and potatoes.
|Meat Pies (Priced Per Piece)
|$3.00
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|coconut cream pie slice
|$6.00
|boston cream pie slice
|$6.00
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache
|whole lime cream pie
|$36.00
filled with a tart and sweet lime custard, topped with limey whipped cream (veg, w/o nuts)
