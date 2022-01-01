Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate cream pie slice$6.00
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
lime cream pie slice$6.00
filled with a tart and sweet lime custard, topped with limey whip cream (veg, w/o nuts)
coconut cream pie slice$6.00
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Veggie Pie$18.00
Med Veggie Pie$15.00
GF Veggie Pie$13.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Item pic

 

Cafe Sauvage

25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flower Apple Pie$9.00
Housemade crust | Apple puree | cognac
Flower Apple Pie$12.00
Housemade crust | apple puree | cognac
Flower Apple Pie$9.00
housemade crust | cognac | apple puree
More about Cafe Sauvage
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Hand Pie$5.00
House made and fried to order blueberry hand pie.
Contains gluten, eggs, and dairy.
Oatmeal Cream Pie$5.00
Just like the convenience store classic! Two soft oatmeal cookies with a buttercream filling.
Contains egg, dairy, and gluten.
Whoopie Pie$5.00
Chocolate cake cookies with a buttercream filling. CONTAINS DAIRY AND GLUTEN
More about Eventide Fenway
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shepherd's Pie$14.95
A traditional Shepherd's Pie made with ground beef, carrots, peas, onions and fresh herbs topped with buttermilk mashed potatoes and cheddar & mozzarella cheese
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar image

 

Hunter's Kitchen & Bar

110 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
S’mores pie$6.00
More about Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate cream pie slice$6.00
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Cornish Pasty Co

51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Banoffee Pie$13.95
Dairy-free graham cracker crust, homemade vegan caramel, and fresh vegan whipped cream topped with sliced bananas.
Chicken Pot Pie$19.95
Diced chicken breast, carrots, celery, potatoes, green beans, and onions simmered in our rosemary white wine chicken gravy. Served with a side of rosemary chicken gravy
Cottage pie$19.95
Seasoned ground beef with peas & carrots, topped with grilled onion, mashed potato and cheddar cheese.
Served with red wine gravy.
More about Cornish Pasty Co
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

48 WINTER STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
APPLE PIE$1.99
ECLAIR PIE$1.99
More about Tasty Burger
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

103 Newbury St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Cream Pie$28.00
coconut custard filling, chocolate kissed whipped cream topping + a graham cracker crust!
pre-order for pick up Saturday 4/16 or Sunday 4/17!
More about Revival Cafe
Banner pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oatmeal Pies$6.00
Slice of Pie$4.50
More about American Provisions Dorchester
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
APPLE PIE$1.99
BLUEBERRY PIE$1.99
ECLAIR PIE$1.99
More about Tasty Burger
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

84 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bennett's Whoopie Pie$3.50
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Club Cafe

209 Columbus Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.8 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seasonal Fruit Pie$9.00
changes all the time call to find out todays option
More about Club Cafe
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

145 Dartmouth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
APPLE PIE$1.99
BLUEBERRY PIE$1.99
ECLAIR PIE$1.99
More about Tasty Burger
Halftime Pizza - Boston image

 

Halftime Pizza - Boston

115 causeway street, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whoopie Pie$2.25
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Haley House Bakery Cafe

12 Dade Street, Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Frozen Blueberry Pie$35.00
Bake at home! Grab our homemade blueberry crumble in our famous buttery crust! Baking instructions included
Frozen Apple Pie$35.00
More about Haley House Bakery Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

150 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Woopie Pie$3.50
More about Sal's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Teddy's on the Hill

9 Bowdoin St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
B.Y.O South Shore Pie$12.00
More about Teddy's on the Hill
Item pic

 

Union Park Pizza

1405 Washington ST, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pesto Pie with Chicken$13.00
Delicious basil pesto topped with baby heirloom tomatoes, free-range chicken, mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs.
GF Veggie Pesto Pie$17.00
Delicious basil pesto with sliced baby heirloom tomatoes topped with mozzarella, parmesan and organic herb mix.
GF Chicken Pesto Pie$20.00
Delicious basil pesto topped with baby heirloom tomatoes, free-range chicken, mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs.
More about Union Park Pizza
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

1301-1305 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
APPLE PIE$1.99
BLUEBERRY PIE$1.99
ECLAIR PIE$1.99
More about Tasty Burger
Item pic

 

Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events

492 Tremont St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ST. PATRICK'S DAY DOUGHNUT PIE$32.00
cider doughnuts baked in graham cracker crust with brown sugar filling topped with spice glaze + festive st. patricks's day sprinkles
EASTER DOUGHNUT PIE$32.00
cider doughnuts baked in a graham cracker crust with brown sugar filling topped with spice glaze + festive holiday sprinkles
More about Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events
Fomu image

 

Fomu

655 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 8"$59.95
chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts
*contains soy, peanuts, coconut
**No customizations available at this time
Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 6"$46.95
chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts
*contains soy, peanuts, coconut
**No customizations available at this time
Grasshopper Pie$11.00
More about Fomu
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KEY LIME PIE$8.00
More about Local 149
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Web Blueberry Pie$5.00
Individual home made wild Maine blueberry pie.
Web Apple Pie$5.00
Individual home made apple pie locally sourced apples.
More about South Street Diner
Item pic

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

51 Brookline Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Woopie Pie$3.50
Mini Whoopie Pie$2.50
More about Sal's Pizza
Item pic

 

Suya Joint All African Cuisine - Boston

185 Dudley St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEEF MEAT PIES (set of 4)$15.00
Seasoned (curry and thyme) ground beef, onions,
carrots and potatoes.
Meat Pies (Priced Per Piece)$3.00
More about Suya Joint All African Cuisine - Boston
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Dalton St

30 Dalton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate cream pie slice$6.00
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
lime cream pie slice$6.00
filled with a tart and sweet lime custard, topped with limey whip cream (veg, w/o nuts)
coconut cream pie slice$6.00
More about Flour Bakery Dalton St
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
coconut cream pie slice$6.00
boston cream pie slice$6.00
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache
whole lime cream pie$36.00
filled with a tart and sweet lime custard, topped with limey whipped cream (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery South End
Green Circle Chicken Pot Pie image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Butcher Shop

552 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Green Circle Chicken Pot Pie$20.00
Please note that if you'd like your pot-pie warmed, it will take about 45 minutes to be ready.
More about The Butcher Shop

