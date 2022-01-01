Pineapple fried rice in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
Cafe Services
10 St. James Ave, Boston
|Spicy Scallop & Pineapple Stir Fried Rice
Laughing Monk Café
737 Huntington Ave., Boston
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
carrot, sugar snap pea, onion,
bell pepper, curry powder, egg
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
|$11.95
|PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
|$13.95
|PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE (GF)
|$13.95
