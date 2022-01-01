Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

10 St. James Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Scallop & Pineapple Stir Fried Rice
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

Laughing Monk Café

737 Huntington Ave., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
carrot, sugar snap pea, onion,
bell pepper, curry powder, egg
More about Laughing Monk Café
Rutchada Thai Cuisine image

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$11.95
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$13.95
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE (GF)$13.95
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Item pic

NOODLES

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, pineapple, green pea, tomato, onion, scallion, bell pepper in Thai curry powder spice.
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

