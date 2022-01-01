Popcorn chicken in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
More about Coco Leaf Dorchester
Coco Leaf Dorchester
1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Popcorn Chicken
|$6.50
More about Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
110 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Popcorn Chicken
|$15.00
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.