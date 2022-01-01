Pork chops in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|102 Grilled Pork Chop, Julienne Pork Skin, & Vietnamese Meatloaf Rice Plate
|$11.95
Com Suon Bi Cha - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
|101 Grilled Pork Chop Rice Plate
|$11.95
Com Suon Nuong - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
|103 Grilled Pork Chop, Julienne Pork Skin, Vietnamese Meatloaf, Fried Egg Rice Plate
|$12.95
Com Suon Bi Cha Trung - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Raso's Bar & Grille
209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd
|Papa's Pork Chop Marsala
|$26.00
More about Orfano
Orfano
1391 Boylston St, Boston
|Coppa Pork Chop & Crispy Squid
|$31.00
Sweet & Sour Spicy Peppers, Garlicky Mayo
More about Slade's Bar and Grill
Slade's Bar and Grill
958 Tremont Street, Roxbury
|Pork Chops Dinner
|$17.50
More about 224 Boston Street
FRENCH FRIES
224 Boston Street
224 Boston St, Boston
|Pork Chop
|$30.00
broccolini, scalloped potatoes, sherry port reduction
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
425 West Broadway, South Boston
|Wood Grilled Double Boned Pork Chop
|$24.00
vinegar peppers, smashed baby sweet potatoes, agrodolce
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.