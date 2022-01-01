Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve pork chops

Pho Hoa - Dorchester image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
102 Grilled Pork Chop, Julienne Pork Skin, & Vietnamese Meatloaf Rice Plate$11.95
Com Suon Bi Cha - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
101 Grilled Pork Chop Rice Plate$11.95
Com Suon Nuong - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
103 Grilled Pork Chop, Julienne Pork Skin, Vietnamese Meatloaf, Fried Egg Rice Plate$12.95
Com Suon Bi Cha Trung - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papa's Pork Chop Marsala$26.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Consumer pic

 

Orfano

1391 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coppa Pork Chop & Crispy Squid$31.00
Sweet & Sour Spicy Peppers, Garlicky Mayo
More about Orfano
Slade's Bar and Grill image

 

Slade's Bar and Grill

958 Tremont Street, Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chops Dinner$17.50
More about Slade's Bar and Grill
224 Boston Street image

FRENCH FRIES

224 Boston Street

224 Boston St, Boston

Avg 4.9 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chop$30.00
broccolini, scalloped potatoes, sherry port reduction
More about 224 Boston Street
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Chop$28.00
More about Molinari's
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wood Grilled Double Boned Pork Chop$24.00
vinegar peppers, smashed baby sweet potatoes, agrodolce
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

State Street Provisions

255 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Country Fried Pork Chop$25.00
Country Fried Pork Chop
Mashed Potato , Collards, Apple Cider Jus, Pepper Relish
More about State Street Provisions

