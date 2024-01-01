Pork noodle soup in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pork noodle soup
Pho Hoa- Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Grill Slice Pork Noodle Soup
|$14.00
|Grill Pork Chop Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Spring Shanghai Pan-Fried Buns - 90 Peterborough st
90 Peterborough st, Boston
|上海辣肉面 Shanghai Spice Minced Pork Noodle Soup
|$13.95
|红烧大排面 Braised Pork Chop Noodle Soup
|$14.95
|雪菜肉丝面 Shredded Pork & Preserved Vegetable Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃 - Downtown Crossing,Boston
417 Washington Street, Boston
|C4. Beef Stew Noodle Soup + Pork Stew Rougamo红烧牛肉面/粉 + 西安肉夹馍
|$16.99
|C6. Mount Qi Pork Noodle Soup + Pork Stew Rougamo岐山哨子面 + 西安肉夹馍
|$16.99
|C3. Beef with Pickle Noodle Soup + Pork Stew Rougamo老坛酸菜牛肉面/粉 + 西安肉夹馍
|$16.99
