Pork tenderloin in Boston

Piattini
226 Newbury Street, Boston
|CIDER BRINED PORK TENDERLOIN
|$26.00
Roasted acorn squash, sautéed spinach, apple salad, cider demi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Pork Tenderloin Saltimbocca
|$38.00
Blackberry Port Reduction, Celery Root Mascarpone Puree, Roasted Rainbow Carrots
Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
1310 Boylston Street, Boston
|Garam Masala Pork Tenderloin
|$24.00
Spiced rubbed tenderloin roasted with mushrooms, onions and pork meatballs in a white wine tomato sauce.
Cafe Services
10 St. James Ave, Boston
|Korean Pork Tenderloin with Asian Style Vegetable
