Pretzels in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Penguin Pizza
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Pretzels
|$9.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Pretzel Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Renegade's Pub-
HAMBURGERS
Renegade's Pub-
1004 Bennington St, Boston
|Pretzel and Beer Cheese
|$7.00
|Pretzel and Mustard
|$7.00
More about Five Horses Tavern
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Pretzel
|$13.00
Hausmade pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
More about Maverick House Tavern
Maverick House Tavern
154 Maverick Street, Boston
|Pretzel
|$15.00
Hand formed 8oz Black angus burger, served with candied bacon, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese, and house made honey mustard sauce, all served on a pretzel roll
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Bags of Pretzels
|$2.50
More about Max's Deli Café
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Chips & Pretzels
|$1.95
More about Fools Errand
Fools Errand
1377 Boylston St, Boston
|Pretzel Bites w/ Honey Mustard
|$11.00
half dozen, served with honey mustard
More about American Provisions Dorchester
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Uncle Jerry's Extra Dark Pretzels
|$4.99
More about Teddy's on the Hill
Teddy's on the Hill
9 Bowdoin St, Boston
|Pub Pretzel
|$13.00
Served with cheese sauce
More about Union Park Pizza
Union Park Pizza
1405 Washington ST, Boston
|Pretzel Nuggets
|$7.99
Delicious bite sized pretzel nuggets, salted and served with our homemade cheese sauce.
More about Local 149
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|SOFT PRETZEL BITES
|$9.00
More about Nobility Hill Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Nobility Hill Tavern
423 Main St, Stoneham
|Pub Pretzel
|$8.00
House Mustard and IPA Cheese
More about Worden Hall
Worden Hall
22 West Broadway, Boston
|Housemade Pretzel
|$13.00
House beer cheese, spicy honey mustard.
