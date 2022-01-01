Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve pretzels

Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzels$9.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Renegade's Pub- image

HAMBURGERS

Renegade's Pub-

1004 Bennington St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel and Beer Cheese$7.00
Pretzel and Mustard$7.00
More about Renegade's Pub-
Pretzel image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel$13.00
Hausmade pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
More about Five Horses Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Maverick House Tavern

154 Maverick Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel$15.00
Hand formed 8oz Black angus burger, served with candied bacon, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese, and house made honey mustard sauce, all served on a pretzel roll
More about Maverick House Tavern
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering image

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bags of Pretzels$2.50
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Pretzels$1.95
More about Max's Deli Café
Fools Errand image

 

Fools Errand

1377 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Bites w/ Honey Mustard$11.00
half dozen, served with honey mustard
More about Fools Errand
Item pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Uncle Jerry's Extra Dark Pretzels$4.99
More about American Provisions Dorchester
Java House image

 

Java House

541 E Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel$2.50
More about Java House
The Corner Tavern image

 

The Corner Tavern

421 Marlborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzels$8.75
More about The Corner Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Teddy's on the Hill

9 Bowdoin St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pub Pretzel$13.00
Served with cheese sauce
More about Teddy's on the Hill
Item pic

 

Union Park Pizza

1405 Washington ST, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Nuggets$7.99
Delicious bite sized pretzel nuggets, salted and served with our homemade cheese sauce.
More about Union Park Pizza
Local 149 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SOFT PRETZEL BITES$9.00
More about Local 149
Nobility Hill Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nobility Hill Tavern

423 Main St, Stoneham

Avg 4.3 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Pub Pretzel$8.00
House Mustard and IPA Cheese
More about Nobility Hill Tavern
Housemade Pretzel image

 

Worden Hall

22 West Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Housemade Pretzel$13.00
House beer cheese, spicy honey mustard.
More about Worden Hall
Ashmont Grill image

 

Ashmont Grill

555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Warm Pretzels$12.00
house made castle island lager pub cheese
More about Ashmont Grill

