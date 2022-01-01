Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto sandwiches in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve prosciutto sandwiches

Capo Restaurant image

 

Capo Restaurant & Supper Club

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto Sandwich$15.00
burrata, prosciutto, honey crisp apple, fig jam, dijon mustard
More about Capo Restaurant & Supper Club
Item pic

 

Phin Coffee House

10 High St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH$10.95
Arugula, Pesto aioli, a sliced tomato, mozzarella, imported prosciutto on baguette
More about Phin Coffee House
Item pic

 

Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto Sandwich$11.50
Prosciutto with boursin cheese, tomatoes, red onion and pesto.
More about Deja Brew

