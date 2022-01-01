Prosciutto sandwiches in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve prosciutto sandwiches
Capo Restaurant & Supper Club
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Prosciutto Sandwich
|$15.00
burrata, prosciutto, honey crisp apple, fig jam, dijon mustard
Phin Coffee House
10 High St, Boston
|PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH
|$10.95
Arugula, Pesto aioli, a sliced tomato, mozzarella, imported prosciutto on baguette
