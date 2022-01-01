Pudding in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ginger Whiskey & Caramel Apple Bread Pudding$9.00
brioche bread pudding, made with misunderstood ginger spiced whiskey, caramel apples, and topped with vanilla ice cream
More about Cunard Tavern
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Irish Pudding Side$5.00
More about McKenna's Cafe
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront image

 

ReelHouse Boston Waterfront

6 New Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peach Bread Pudding$9.00
vanilla ice cream
More about ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
Blunch image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Whim- bread pudding$3.00
More about Blunch
Item pic

 

anoush'ella - South End

35 W Newton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
rice pudding$5.75
pomegranate, berries, honey, pistachio
More about anoush'ella - South End
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
The Tip Tap Room image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tip Tap Room

138 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (797 reviews)
Takeout
BREAD PUDDING$10.00
More about The Tip Tap Room
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Cornish Pasty Co

51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Toffee Pudding$13.95
Homemade molasses cake, baked in a cast-iron cauldron, made with black treacle and topped with a toffee drizzle. Served with crème anglaise & ice cream.
Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding$13.95
Thin slices of homemade bread soaked in a vanilla cream sauce, then layered with a rich chocolate brandy sauce and baked until crispy on the top. Served with a side of crème anglaise and a scoop of ice cream.
More about Cornish Pasty Co
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar

1310 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TOFFEE BREAD PUDDING$10.00
Baked Toffee Bread Pudding w/ Chocolate. Served with Whipped cream & caramel sauce
More about Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Item pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chia Seed Pudding$6.99
More about American Provisions Dorchester
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery

200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go$6.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
Red Velvet Banana Pudding Large to go$8.75
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
16 ounces
Billionaire Banana Pudding Large to go$8.75
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Item pic

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$14.00
Creme Anglaise, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
More about Prezza
Buttermilk & Bourbon image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Buttermilk & Bourbon

160 commonwealth ave., Boston

Avg 4.6 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Raspberry Biscuit Bread Pudding$9.00
RASPBERRY BISCUIT BREAD PUDDING, WHITE CHOCOLATE SAUCE,
BOURBON WHIPPED CREAM
More about Buttermilk & Bourbon
Main pic

 

South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

37 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pistachio Rice Pudding$5.50
More about South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
Alcove image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alcove

50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING$11.00
roasted apples, dried strawberries, cardamom, buttermilk sherbet
More about Alcove
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Parish Cafe & Bar

361 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
WHITE CHOCOLATE BREAD PUDDING$9.95
WHITE CHOCOLATE
BREAD PUDDING
white chocolate & custard brioche bread pudding, topped with warm chocolate sauce & fresh whipped cream
THE PUDDING PORTOBELLO$21.95
Chef Debra Hughes of Upstairs On the Square- whole Portobello mushrooms, Cacio De Roma cheese, onion marmalade and a walnut and parsley pesto served on focaccia bread and sided with mixed greens, white beans and an herb vinaigrette
More about Parish Cafe & Bar
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
rice pudding with berries image

 

NU burger

35 W. Newton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
rice pudding with berries$5.00
rice pudding, fresh berries, pistachio and honey
More about NU burger
Ashmont Grill image

 

Ashmont Grill

555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Chocolate & Raspberry Bread Pudding$9.00
strawberry grand marnier coulis, whipped cream
More about Ashmont Grill
Fomu image

 

Fomu

140 Brookline Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Pudding$11.00
More about Fomu

