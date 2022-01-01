Pudding in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pudding
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Ginger Whiskey & Caramel Apple Bread Pudding
|$9.00
brioche bread pudding, made with misunderstood ginger spiced whiskey, caramel apples, and topped with vanilla ice cream
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Irish Pudding Side
|$5.00
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
6 New Street, East Boston
|Peach Bread Pudding
|$9.00
vanilla ice cream
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Sweet Whim- bread pudding
|$3.00
anoush'ella - South End
35 W Newton Street, Boston
|rice pudding
|$5.75
pomegranate, berries, honey, pistachio
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
The Tip Tap Room
138 Cambridge Street, Boston
|BREAD PUDDING
|$10.00
Cornish Pasty Co
51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$13.95
Homemade molasses cake, baked in a cast-iron cauldron, made with black treacle and topped with a toffee drizzle. Served with crème anglaise & ice cream.
|Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding
|$13.95
Thin slices of homemade bread soaked in a vanilla cream sauce, then layered with a rich chocolate brandy sauce and baked until crispy on the top. Served with a side of crème anglaise and a scoop of ice cream.
Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
1310 Boylston Street, Boston
|TOFFEE BREAD PUDDING
|$10.00
Baked Toffee Bread Pudding w/ Chocolate. Served with Whipped cream & caramel sauce
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Chia Seed Pudding
|$6.99
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
Magnolia Bakery
200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston
|Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go
|$6.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
|Red Velvet Banana Pudding Large to go
|$8.75
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
16 ounces
|Billionaire Banana Pudding Large to go
|$8.75
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Bread Pudding
|$14.00
Creme Anglaise, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Buttermilk & Bourbon
160 commonwealth ave., Boston
|Raspberry Biscuit Bread Pudding
|$9.00
RASPBERRY BISCUIT BREAD PUDDING, WHITE CHOCOLATE SAUCE,
BOURBON WHIPPED CREAM
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Pistachio Rice Pudding
|$5.50
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
Alcove
50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston
|BREAD PUDDING
|$11.00
roasted apples, dried strawberries, cardamom, buttermilk sherbet
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
Parish Cafe & Bar
361 Boylston Street, Boston
|WHITE CHOCOLATE BREAD PUDDING
|$9.95
WHITE CHOCOLATE
BREAD PUDDING
white chocolate & custard brioche bread pudding, topped with warm chocolate sauce & fresh whipped cream
|THE PUDDING PORTOBELLO
|$21.95
Chef Debra Hughes of Upstairs On the Square- whole Portobello mushrooms, Cacio De Roma cheese, onion marmalade and a walnut and parsley pesto served on focaccia bread and sided with mixed greens, white beans and an herb vinaigrette
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
NU burger
35 W. Newton Street, Boston
|rice pudding with berries
|$5.00
rice pudding, fresh berries, pistachio and honey
Ashmont Grill
555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester
|White Chocolate & Raspberry Bread Pudding
|$9.00
strawberry grand marnier coulis, whipped cream
Fomu
140 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Chocolate Pudding
|$11.00
