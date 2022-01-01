Quiche in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve quiche
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|quiche of the day
|$8.00
roasted mushroom, sauteed spinach, fontina quiche (veg, w/o nuts)
|quiche of the day
|$8.00
bacon, caramelized onion + goat cheese (w/o nuts)
Cafe Sauvage
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|Quiche Lorraine
|$15.50
Fine herbs & creme fraiche
|Whole Quiche Spinach Feta
|$42.00
spinach | feta | housemade crust
|Quiche Tomatoes Goat Cheese
|$15.00
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Quiche & Salad
Slice of quiche served with green salad.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Dairy
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Quiche Lorraine*
|$12.95
Made with onions, ham, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese and eggs. Served with home fries and salsa on the side.
|Quiche Florentine*
|$12.95
Made with broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, chives, scallions, red peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, and eggs. Served with home fries and salsa on the side.
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Quiche & Salad
Slice of quiche served with green salad.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Dairy
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Gluten free Quiche Salad
|$12.00
Mixed baby lettuces, quiche cup of the day, balsamic vinaigrette
|Single Quiche
|$4.50
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|quiche of the day
|$8.00
bacon, caramelized onion + goat cheese (w/o nuts)
American Provisions - South Boston
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Tomato Bacon Scallion Quiche
|$6.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Quiche & Salad
Slice of quiche served with green salad.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Dairy
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Individual Quiche
|$7.00
choose from quiche loraine or vegetable quiche
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Quiche & Salad
Slice of quiche served with green salad.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Dairy
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Quiche & Salad
Slice of quiche served with green salad.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Dairy
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Quiche Lorraine
|$11.00
bacon, chive and gruyere quiche
|Veggie Quiche
|$11.00
baby spinach, tomato and feta quiche
|Individual Quiche
|$7.00
~ quiche lorraine – bacon, gruyère, scallion, chives
~ veggie – mushroom, feta + baby spinach
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Quiche & Salad
Slice of quiche served with green salad.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Dairy
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|Hash Quiche
|$16.00
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & toast.
|Hash Quiche
|$14.50
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with a dollop of sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & homemade toast.
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|quiche of the day
|$8.00
roasted mushroom, sauteed spinach, fontina quiche (veg, w/o nuts)
|quiche of the day
|$8.00
bacon, caramelized onion + goat cheese (w/o nuts)
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Quiche & Salad
Slice of quiche served with green salad.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Dairy
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Quiche & Salad
Slice of quiche served with green salad.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Dairy
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Quiche & Salad
Slice of quiche served with green salad.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Dairy
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|quiche of the day
|$8.00
bacon, caramelized onion + goat cheese (w/o nuts)
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|quiche of the day
|$8.00
bacon, caramelized onion + goat cheese (w/o nuts)
|quiche of the day
|$8.00
roasted mushroom, sauteed spinach, fontina quiche (veg, w/o nuts)
