Quiche lorraine in Boston

Cafe Sauvage
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|Quiche Lorraine
|$15.50
Fine herbs & creme fraiche
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Quiche Lorraine*
|$12.95
Made with onions, ham, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese and eggs. Served with home fries and salsa on the side.
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.