Rangoon in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve rangoon
More about Tiki Rock
Tiki Rock
2 Broad Street, Boston
|Crab Rangoons
|$17.00
Real Crab Meat, Cream Cheese, & chili-Apricot Duck Sauce
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|Crab Rangoon 蟹角
|$6.89
More about Crave Chinatown
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Seafood Rangoons
|$9.00
More about LoLa 42 Boston
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|King Crab Rangoon
|$25.00
House Made Sweet Chili Sauce
More about Fuji at Ink Block
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Lobster Rangoon
|$13.00
Lobster and cream cheese in golden and crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Laughing Monk Café
Laughing Monk Café
737 Huntington Ave., Boston
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.95
pacific crabmeat, crab-stick, cheese, egg wonton skin, onion
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|CRAB RANGOON
|$7.95
Deep fried wonton skin filled with crab meat, cream cheese, dried cranberry & celery . Serve with sweet and sour
sauce
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Crab Rangoons
|$11.00
Sweet chili plum sauce
More about Yoki Express Seaport
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN • TOFU • RAMEN
Yoki Express Seaport
53 Boston Wharf Rd, Boston
|Lobster Rangoon
|$6.95
Crispy wonton shells filled with a mixture of real lobster meat and cream cheese, and glazed with raspberry sauce and sweet and sour sauce.
More about Shun's Kitchen
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.50
蟹角 - Fried cream cheese crab sticks wrapped wanton skin.
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
NOODLES
Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Crab Rangoon (4)
|$6.55
Crispy wonton skin filled with cream cheese, imitation crab meat, carrot, celery, red onion served with sweet sauce.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.