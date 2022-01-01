Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve ravioli

Bar Mezzana image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Goat Cheese & Ricotta Ravioli$27.00
Our pasta dough (‘00’ flour and eggs) is filled with goat cheese & ricotta (goat cheese, ricotta, parmesan, salt) and served with a braised lamb ragu (lamb shoulder, golden raisins, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, tomato, lamb stock, rosemary). Garnished with mint, pine nuts and pecorino.
Contains:
- Gluten
- Dairy
- Alliums
- Nuts
More about Bar Mezzana
Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Portabella Ravioli$11.00
house made roasted portabella and fontinella cheese ravioli served in roasted garlic cream sauce
More about Cunard Tavern
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Ravioli$16.50
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Consumer pic

 

Piattini

226 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
RAVIOLI D' ARAGOSTA X$16.00
Lobster filled ravioli, tomato cream lobster juice
More about Piattini
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
RICOTTA RAVIOLI WITH PROSCIUTTO & PEA & PARMIGIANO$16.00
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
Antico Forno image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Antico Forno

93 SALEM ST, Boston

Avg 3.5 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$31.00
Vegan Ravioli$27.00
More about Antico Forno
Item pic

 

Franklin Cafe

278 Shawmut Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SWEET CORN RAVIOLI$22.00
Beefsteak tomato, grilled corn, truffle butter.
More about Franklin Cafe
Item pic

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ricotta Ravioli$19.00
marinara, basil
Spinach Ravioli$25.00
lemon pecorino sugo
Ricotta Ravioli$19.00
*This Item Cannot Be Made Gluten Free*
marinara, parmesan, basil
More about Capo Restaurant
Bacco Ristorante & Bar image

BBQ

Bacco Ristorante & Bar

107 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1031 reviews)
Takeout
Butternut Squash Ravioli$23.99
More about Bacco Ristorante & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Tony & Elaine's - North End

111 North Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$35.99
fresh maine lobster, ricotta, creamy tomato sauce
More about Tony & Elaine's - North End
Item pic

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
"Ravioli di Uovo"$18.00
single ravioli stuffed with egg yolk and ricotta, tossed with butter and sage
Pea Ravioli$32.00
English peas, Jones ham, mascarpone, Pecorino
More about Prezza
224 Boston Street image

FRENCH FRIES

224 Boston Street

224 Boston St, Boston

Avg 4.9 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Ricotta Ravioli$23.00
brown butter sage, delicata squash, garlic shallots, English peas, amaretto, pecorino Romano
More about 224 Boston Street
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Rib Ravioli$23.00
More about Molinari's
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ravioli With Meatballs$18.95
Ravioli stuffed with Ricotta Cheese & topped with homemade sauce served with homemade meatballs
Toasted Ravioli$14.95
Ricotta Cheese Ravioli Breaded & Deep Fried Topped with a light Pink Sauce.
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Ashmont Grill image

 

Ashmont Grill

555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Butternut Squash Ravioli$24.00
squash & ricotta raviolis, crimini mushrooms, spinach, sage cream
More about Ashmont Grill

