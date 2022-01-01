Ravioli in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Bar Mezzana
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Goat Cheese & Ricotta Ravioli
|$27.00
Our pasta dough (‘00’ flour and eggs) is filled with goat cheese & ricotta (goat cheese, ricotta, parmesan, salt) and served with a braised lamb ragu (lamb shoulder, golden raisins, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, tomato, lamb stock, rosemary). Garnished with mint, pine nuts and pecorino.
Contains:
- Gluten
- Dairy
- Alliums
- Nuts
More about Cunard Tavern
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Roasted Portabella Ravioli
|$11.00
house made roasted portabella and fontinella cheese ravioli served in roasted garlic cream sauce
More about Piattini
Piattini
226 Newbury Street, Boston
|RAVIOLI D' ARAGOSTA X
|$16.00
Lobster filled ravioli, tomato cream lobster juice
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|RICOTTA RAVIOLI WITH PROSCIUTTO & PEA & PARMIGIANO
|$16.00
More about Antico Forno
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Antico Forno
93 SALEM ST, Boston
|Lobster Ravioli
|$31.00
|Vegan Ravioli
|$27.00
More about Franklin Cafe
Franklin Cafe
278 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|SWEET CORN RAVIOLI
|$22.00
Beefsteak tomato, grilled corn, truffle butter.
More about Capo Restaurant
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Ricotta Ravioli
|$19.00
marinara, basil
|Spinach Ravioli
|$25.00
lemon pecorino sugo
|Ricotta Ravioli
|$19.00
*This Item Cannot Be Made Gluten Free*
marinara, parmesan, basil
More about Bacco Ristorante & Bar
BBQ
Bacco Ristorante & Bar
107 Salem Street, Boston
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$23.99
More about Tony & Elaine's - North End
Tony & Elaine's - North End
111 North Washington Street, Boston
|Lobster Ravioli
|$35.99
fresh maine lobster, ricotta, creamy tomato sauce
More about Prezza
SALADS
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|"Ravioli di Uovo"
|$18.00
single ravioli stuffed with egg yolk and ricotta, tossed with butter and sage
|Pea Ravioli
|$32.00
English peas, Jones ham, mascarpone, Pecorino
More about 224 Boston Street
FRENCH FRIES
224 Boston Street
224 Boston St, Boston
|Spinach Ricotta Ravioli
|$23.00
brown butter sage, delicata squash, garlic shallots, English peas, amaretto, pecorino Romano
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Ravioli With Meatballs
|$18.95
Ravioli stuffed with Ricotta Cheese & topped with homemade sauce served with homemade meatballs
|Toasted Ravioli
|$14.95
Ricotta Cheese Ravioli Breaded & Deep Fried Topped with a light Pink Sauce.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.